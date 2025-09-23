Xander Schauffele leads fightback against ‘negativity’ at US Ryder Cup payments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The American team have hit back at suggestions being paid to play in the Ryder Cup implies the event means more to Europe.

This week’s match at Bethpage Black will see United States players receive a fee for appearing in the biennial contest for the first time.

The matter has been a thorny subject for a number of years but was resolved ahead of this edition with it being determined all 12 players plus the captain would be allocated 500,000 US dollars (£370,000).

Of that, 300,000 dollars is to be allocated to a charity of the individual’s choice – an increase on a previous charitable agreement – with 200,000 dollars to be used as they see fit.

European players, by contrast, are not paid and have not requested money, with team talisman Rory McIlroy even saying last year he would pay for the privilege of playing.

Some have interpreted that to mean the Europeans care more about the Ryder Cup but US team member Xander Schauffele is among those to disagree.

The two-time major winner, who has said he will donate his entire allocation to charity, said at a press conference: “You guys keep talking about it and trying to make it this negative thing – it’s whatever everyone views it as.

“I don’t think I’d be sitting up on this stage if I didn’t have a positive attitude, and I try to look at this in the most positive of lights as possible – an opportunity to do some good, which isn’t always the case.

“There’s a lot of pride that comes into playing in one of these, and yes, we’re happy to get paid for this, and yes, I plan on donating it. It’s something that selfishly will make me feel good about what I do.”

Team captain Keegan Bradley, who helped set up the payment model, also plans to donate 100 per cent to charity and world number one Scottie Scheffler has suggested he will do likewise.

Scheffler said: “My wife and I like to do a lot of stuff in our local community and I’ve never been one to announce what we do.

“We have something planned for the money that we’ll be receiving. I think it’s a really cool thing that the PGA of America has empowered us to do.”

Patrick Cantlay, whose failure to wear a team hat at the 2023 Ryder Cup led to suggestions he was protesting about a lack of payments, has also confirmed he will donate all to good causes.

It seems unlikely Europe will look to follow suit.

Captain Luke Donald told Sky Sports: “I talked to the 12 guys in Rome when it looked like the US were going to do something different with payments.

“Every one of them was like, ‘No we don’t want paying – this is not a week to get paid’.

“If you have those experiences that you remember for the rest of your life, that’s worth more than a couple of hundred thousand dollars in your back pocket. I was very proud of the guys.”