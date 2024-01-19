Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

American Zach Johnson shares tight lead with Sweden’s Alex Noren in California

Tied in third place and just one stroke off the lead are Rico Hoey from the Philippines and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 19 January 2024 05:13
Zach Johnson reacts after finishing on the 18th hole (Ryan Sun/ AP)
Zach Johnson reacts after finishing on the 18th hole (Ryan Sun/ AP)
(AP)

American Zach Johnson made 10 birdies on a low-scoring first day of the American Express PGA Tournament, sharing the lead with Sweden’s Alex Noren.

Johnson hit seven of his 10 birdies on the front nine at La Quinta in California, while Noren had an eagle, nine birdies and a double bogey to finish on 10-under par.

After the day’s play, the American Ryder Cup captain said he has “put a lot of good work in as of late”.

He said: “Actually been a lot of normal golf work, given what happened last year, with what I was responsible for, which was awesome. Now it’s time to get back to work. I’ve enjoyed the work. I’ve enjoyed the sweat.”

Tied in third place and just one stroke off the lead are Rico Hoey from the Philippines and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

They are ahead of nine players tied at eight-under including Americans Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in