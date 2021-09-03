Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett take silver for GB in wheelchair tennis doubles
The British pair went down 7-5 0-6 7-6 (3) against French defending champions Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer.
Wheelchair tennis stars Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett suffered further Paralympic heartbreak at the hands of French pair Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer following a dramatic three-set doubles defeat in Tokyo.
The British pair – beaten finalists in Rio – once again had to settle for silver medals at the end of a topsy-turvy encounter which the experienced defending champions snatched 7-5 0-6 7-6 (3).
Reid and Hewett overcame the setback of dropping the opening set to lead the decider 3-1 but could not capitalise before a tense tie-break went against them.
They will return to court at the Ariake Tennis Park on Saturday to face each other in the bronze medal singles match having lost semi-finals on Thursday.