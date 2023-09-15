Jump to content

Klopp likes new Liverpool hoodie and lizards visit F1 – Friday’s sporting social

Clubs remembered Graham Taylor on what would have been his 79th birthday.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 15 September 2023 18:07
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp liked his new club merchandise (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 15.

Football

Jurgen Klopp liked his new club merchandise.

Clubs remembered Graham Taylor on what would have been his 79th birthday.

James Maddison was grateful.

Cricket

The Barmy Army were pleased to see Freddie back.

Golf

Nicolai Hojgaard went close to winning a new car at Wentworth.

F1

The Singapore Grand Prix had unexpected visitors.

