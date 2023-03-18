On this day in 2017: Ireland end England’s world-record winning run

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England’s world-record run of 18 victories came to an end on this day in 2017 with a 13-9 loss to Ireland.

The Dublin defeat ended England’s bid for a second straight Grand Slam in the Six Nations.

Ireland overwhelmed England with their intensity and physicality as Iain Henderson’s first-half try proved decisive.

England head coach Eddie Jones said: “Everything was wrong with the preparation because we played like that.

“I take full responsibility, I didn’t prepare the team well and we will respond in the future.

“It was a tight old game. One or two things go your way and the game flips, they didn’t go our way today.

“We didn’t work hard enough to get those opportunities and that’s what happens.”

Henderson’s try and eight points from the boot of Johnny Sexton put Ireland in command before a raucous home crowd.

Owen Farrell kicked three penalties for an England side who had the consolation of retaining their Six Nations title.

Ireland’s victory saw them finish second in the table, ahead of France and Scotland on points difference.

England’s winning run of 18 Tests had matched the world record held by New Zealand.