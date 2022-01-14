Rice, rice, birthday and Labuschagne sees funny side – Friday’s sporting social

Granit Xhaka said sorry.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 14 January 2022 18:45
Comments
West Ham’s Declan Rice had a birthday to celebrate (Aaron Chown/PA)
West Ham’s Declan Rice had a birthday to celebrate (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 14.

Football

Declan Rice celebrated his birthday

[xdelx]

Recommended

Granit Xhaka was grateful to his team-mates after his Anfield dismissal.

Jamie Vardy was in the gym.

[xdelx]

Steven Gerrard has no thoughts about taking on the new recruit.

Gary Lineker is a Ricky Gervais fan.

Charlie Austin was celebrating.

Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne saw the funny side after getting in a tangle in Hobart!

The Barmy Army loved it.

Milestone cap for Sam Billings.

Another wildlife day for Kevin Pietersen.

Disappointment for Virat Kohli.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was not happy with Derek Chisora.

Tennis

It’s a dog’s life for Johanna Konta.

Golf

Recommended

At 51, former US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk was proving that age is just a number.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in