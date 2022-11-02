Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Great Britain’s men book Olympics spot with team world championship bronze

Joe Fraser’s parallel bars routine helped drag Britain back into medal contention.

Mark Staniforth
Wednesday 02 November 2022 21:01
Joe Fraser starred as Great Britain grabbed a bronze medal at the World Gymnastics Championships (Peter Byrne/PA)
Joe Fraser starred as Great Britain grabbed a bronze medal at the World Gymnastics Championships (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Joe Fraser inspired a remarkable comeback as Great Britain claimed a bronze medal in the men’s team final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool and with it a qualification place for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The hosts looked down and out after two falls on the pommel left them languishing in eighth and last place at the halfway stage, but a nerveless finish on the high bar saw Britain pip Italy to third place by less than one-and-a-half points.

The hosts finished on 247.229 ahead of the Italians on 245.995. China bounced back from a disappointing qualification campaign to surge to gold with a total score of 257.858, while Japan, who had qualified on top of the standings, held on to take silver on 253.395.

The five-strong British team of Fraser, Jake Jarman, James Hall, Giarnni Regini-Moran and Courtney Tulloch had started with expectations of a first men’s podium finish since 2015 after qualifying for the final in second place behind the Japanese.

A solid start on floor was undermined by a dreadful rotation on pommel, so often the apparatus that has brought the British team success in recent years.

Recommended

Hall and Fraser both came off the apparatus to score 12.2 and 10.466 respectively, meaning they collapsed down the standings and sat rock bottom, more than four points off the Italians who were holding on to third place.

A further fall on vault by Jarman, the European and Commonwealth Games champion, did not help the hosts’ predicament but scores of over 14 by both Regini-Moran and Tulloch kept them in contention with two rotations to go.

Performing under immense pressure, Fraser delivered a brilliant 15.0 with his parallel bars routine, punching the air on his dismount, and leaving it with all to play for in the concluding high bar.

Hall, Fraser and finally Jarman all delivered on the high bar, effectively going head to head with the Italians, who produced two strong pommel routines before a fall on dismount by Yumin Abbadini effectively sealed Britain’s comeback bronze.

Fraser told BBC Sport: “I made it very hard for us. I made a lot of errors on pommel and I was doing my best not to let it get to me.

Recommended

“I makes me really emotional because I knew how hard everyone worked, and I almost thought I’d thrown it away.

“So to be able to pull it together and come away with the bronze, I could cry. We all made sure that we pulled it together on the apparatus when we needed to.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in