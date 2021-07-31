Great Britain looking for more success in swimming and boxing on Sunday

Great Britain will hope to round off a superb swimming meet at Tokyo 2020 with further success, while medals are already guaranteed in two boxing divisions regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s bouts.

Here the PA news agency looks at the highlights of day nine at the Games.

Gymnastics

Max Whitlock will defend his Olympic title in the men’s pommel horse final, which starts at 10.41am UK time. There is strong Irish interest too, with European and Commonwealth champion Rhys McClenaghan also in contention.

Swimming

James Guy goes in search of a third gold medal on Sunday (PA) (PA Wire)

Team GB head into the final day with four gold medals in the bag, and the 4x100m men’s medley relay team of Luke Greenbank, James Wilby, James Guy and Duncan Scott will be aiming to make that five. Ben Proud will compete in the 50m freestyle final against American medal machine Caeleb Dressel, while at the other end of the spectrum, Daniel Jervis will go for glory in the 1500m free.

Athletics

Zharnel Hughes will have a place in the 100m final in his sights (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

The men’s 100m final – traditionally the showpiece event of any Olympic Games – starts at 1.50pm UK time and ends around 10 seconds later. Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes will line up in the semi-finals, which start at 11.15am. Tom Gale set a season’s best of 2.28m to make the final of the men’s high jump, while sisters Tiffany Porter and Cindy Sember will race in the second and third women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals respectively.

Boxing

Great Britain’s Pat McCormack and Ben Whittaker are already guaranteed medals simply for reaching the semi-finals of the men’s welterweight and light-heavyweight competitions respectively, but will be hoping for wins to take a shot at gold. The welterweight final is on Tuesday, with the light-heavyweight final the following day. McCormack faces Ireland’s Aidan Walsh in his semi-final.

Cycling

Charlotte Worthington goes for Team GB in the women’s BMX freestyle (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Following on from Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte’s gold and silver success in the BMX racing, Charlotte Worthington and Declan Brooks compete in the men’s and women’s BMX freestyle events at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Sailing

Alison Young, the 2016 world champion, goes for Britain in the laser radial solo women’s dinghy final.

Golf

Former Ryder Cup team-mates Paul Casey, left, and Rory McIlroy are in medal contention (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

England’s Paul Casey heads into the final day of the men’s individual strokeplay event tied for third on 12 under par, with Ireland’s Rory McIlroy a shot further back. Medals will be decided by sudden-death play-offs in the event of ties for first, second or third.

Hockey

Great Britain’s men face a quarter-final date with India (Sebastian Gollnow/PA) (PA Media)

Great Britain’s men continue their campaign with a quarter-final against India which kicks off at 1pm UK time.