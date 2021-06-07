Jeanette Chippington and Emma Wiggs selected to defend Paralympic canoe titles

Reigning champions Jeanette Chippington and Emma Wiggs are among eight ParalympicsGB canoeists to be selected for Tokyo 2020.

Rio 2016 bronze medallist Ian Marsden will also travel to the Japanese capital, along with KL2 world champion Charlotte Henshaw, Laura Sugar, Rob Oliver, Dave Phillipson and Paralympic debutant Stuart Wood.

Twelve-time Paralympic medallist Chippington, who made her debut for the British team at Seoul 1988 as a swimmer, is preparing for her seventh Games and once again bidding for gold in the KL1 event.

Wiggs, 40, will look to defend her KL2 title and, along with 51-year-old Chippington, will also compete in the VL2 classification, which makes its debut at these Games.

“I still can’t believe I have been selected for my seventh Paralympic Games – but the excitement is still the same as if it was my first,” said Chippington in a statement.

“I feel so proud and honoured to be representing Great Britain again at what I am sure will be a fantastic Games.”

Great Britain topped the Para canoe medal table when the sport made its Games debut in Rio five years ago, winning three golds and two bronzes.

Great Britain’s Ian Marsden won bronze in Rio (PA Archive)

Marsden will go again in the KL1 class following his third-placed finish in Brazil with Sugar and Oliver competing in their respective KL3 events, Henshaw and Phillipson in the KL2 category, and Wood competing in the VL3.

Head coach Scott Simon said: “It’s been a long and unprecedented five years and I have seen our athletes and staff mature, develop and overcome challenges to create the largest national Para canoe contingent at these historic Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

“I’m privileged to lead this team as part of ParalympicsGB and represent all who have supported our athletes in their ambition.”