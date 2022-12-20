Jump to content

Green Bay Packers defeat Los Angeles Rams to remain in playoff hunt

Two quick Green Bay touchdowns in the third quarter proved enough to seal a much-needed win for the Packers.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 20 December 2022 05:16
Green Bay Packers defeat Los Angeles Rams to remain in playoff hunt (Matt Ludtke/AP)
The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help guide the Packers to their sixth win of the season and keep Green Bay in touch with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North.

Both offences took a while to get going as each team traded a field goal through the opening quarter and-a-half.

The Packers finally found the end zone through AJ Dillon with just over four minutes left in the half.

A Matt Gay field goal just before half-time kept the scores close, but two quick Green Bay touchdowns in the third quarter proved enough to seal a much-needed win for the Packers.

Baker Mayfield again stood in for Matt Stafford at quarterback for the Rams, throwing for 111 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

