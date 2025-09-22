NFL round-up: Philadelphia Eagles beat Los Angeles Rams after last-play drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a remarkable victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a last-play thriller in the NFL.

The Eagles looked set to suffer a first loss of the season but Joshua Karty’s potential game-winning field goal attempt for the Rams was blocked by Jordan Davis, who returned it for a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns and ran for one more as Philadelphia fought back from 26-7 down to claim a 33-26 success.

The most surprising result of the early matches saw the struggling Cleveland Browns stage a stunning comeback to beat the Green Bay Packers 13-10.

The Browns trailed 10-0 with less than four minutes left, but engineered a late salvo capped by Andre Szmyt kicking a 55-yard field goal.

Shelby Harris had blocked a field goal attempt from Packers kicker Brandon McManus with 27 seconds left and Joe Flacco set up the winning score.

A thriller saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recover for a 29-27 victory over the New York Jets.

The Buccaneers looked set for a comfortable win, leading 23-6 heading into the final quarter but Will McDonald blocked a field goal attempt from Chase McLaughlin and returned it for a touchdown as the Jets took a one-point advantage.

However, McLaughlin had the final say with a 36-yard field goal, leaving the Jets still winless.

Aaron Rodgers moved fourth on the all-time list for touchdown passes with his 509th in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 21-14 win against the New England Patriots.

The Carolina Panthers claimed their first victory in style with a 30-0 win against the Atlanta Falcons while the Washington Commanders were also dominant, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers starred for the Minnesota Vikings with two defensive touchdowns in their runaway 48-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans are both still looking for their first wins after respectively going down 17-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and 41-20 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs claimed their first win of the season with a 22-9 victory over the New York Giants.

Kansas City improved to 1-2 with help from Giants quarterback Russell Wilson’s two thrown interceptions.

Los Angeles kicker Cameron Dicker converted on a 43-yard field goal attempt as time expired to complete a come-from-behind 23-20 win for the Chargers over the Denver Broncos.

LA trailed by seven in the final three minutes, but quarterback Justin Herbert found the end zone when it mattered most – connecting with Keenan Allen on a 20-yard attempt to draw his side level.

The Chargers’ players then did their job on both sides of the ball to quickly force a three-and-out and set up for Dicker’s game-winning kick.

The New Orleans Saints fell to 0-3 on the season after being demolished 44-13 by the Seattle Seahawks, while the San Francisco 49ers kept their winning streak alive with a 16-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

And Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams threw for four touchdowns to lead the Bears over the Dallas Cowboys 31-14.