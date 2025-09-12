Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Green Bay Packers hold off Washington Commanders 27-18

The Packers improved to 2-0 on the season.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 12 September 2025 05:28 BST
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws under pressure from Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller (24) (Morry Gash/AP) (AP)

A two-yard rushing touchdown proved to be enough to get the Green Bay Packers over the line 27-18 against the Washington Commanders.

Both quarterbacks found the end zone twice through the air, but Josh Jacobs' score in the second quarter gave the Packers just enough of a cushion to hold off Washington's late rally.

Green Bay opened the scoring in the first quarter when Jordan Love connected with Romeo Doubs, before Jacobs’ touchdown pushed the Packers’ advantage out to 14-0.

Both teams traded field goals each side of the third quarter to make the score 17-3 headed into the fourth.

Washington finally found the end zone at the start of the final quarter, Zach Ertz on the receiving end of a 20-yard pass from Jayden Daniels, to close the gap to just seven.

However, Green Bay restored their advantage soon after when Love found Tucker Kraft in the end zone on an eight-yard pass.

A 56-yard field goal by Brandon McManus put the result almost out of Washington’s reach, with the Commanders only managing a consolation touchdown as the minutes wound down.

