Hamish Watson returns from injury for second Argentina vs Scotland Test
The flanker will win his 50th cap in the game in Salta
Hamish Watson will return from injury to win his 50th Scotland cap in Saturday’s second Test in Argentina.
The flanker replaces Edinburgh team-mate Luke Crosbie in the line-up for the encounter in Salta.
Gregor Townsend has made five changes in all following a 26-18 defeat in the opening Test.
Ben White replaces Ali Price at scrum-half to make his first start for Scotland. The London Irish player made a try-scoring debut against England earlier this year and won his fifth cap off the bench in Jujuy last Saturday.
Dave Cherry, Sam Skinner and Rory Darge come into the pack, along with Watson.
Edinburgh hooker Cherry is back in the team for the first time since playing in all five of Scotland’s Six Nations games in 2021, as a straight swap for George Turner, who drops to the bench.
New Edinburgh signing Skinner replaces Jonny Gray and will wear the number four jersey alongside captain Grant Gilchrist in the second row.
Darge returned from injury off the bench in the first Test and will make his fourth start for Scotland, with the 22-year-old replacing Magnus Bradbury in the back row.
Bradbury, Crosbie and Gray drop out of Townsend’s match-day squad, while London Irish winger Kyle Rowe could make his debut from the bench.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies