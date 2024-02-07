Hamzah Sheeraz says losing to Liam Williams would be ‘disrespectful’ to his team

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hamzah Sheeraz says his fight against Liam Williams is a “must win” for both as he looks to avoid a slip-up on Saturday.

The 18-0-0 Sheeraz, who celebrated a second-round stoppage over Ukrainian Dmytro Mytrofanov in August, continues his impressive run against experienced 31-year-old Williams.

The Slough fighter insists he must get the job done at the Copper Box Arena if he is to continue his world title bid.

“It’s a must win for both of us,” Sheeraz told the PA news agency.

“I can’t afford to slip up. The sacrifices I’ve made are more than an average fighter would make. It would be disrespectful to my team if I slip up.

“My aspirations and plans are too big to be losing. It all comes down to how I can display my work in camp on fight night.

“I’ve done that for 18 fights and hopefully 19 will be on the way.

“This can give me endless opportunities. I can fight for a world title, I can fight for a British title, face the likes of Chris Eubank Jr.

“Once you get through a fight like this in flying colours then the doors are open.”

Williams was accused of being a “dirty fighter” by Eubank Jr in the build-up to his unanimous decision defeat to the Brighton boxer in 2022.

The Welshman has since bounced back, picking up two victories over the relatively unknown Nizar Trimech and Florin Cardos.

Sheeraz talked up his upcoming opponent’s attributes and believes he needs to stay disciplined.

“He’s experienced and he’s fought for world titles,” Sheeraz added.

“He’s tough, he’s rugged, he’s someone who has almost won world titles and he’s proven. He’s going to be confident for sure.

“I need to stay disciplined and not get involved emotionally. Once you get involved emotionally then you’re playing into your opponent’s hands.”

Sheeraz has eyed a potential bout in Saudi Arabia in 2024, insisting now is the best time to be a boxer.

He said: “I want a good performance on February 10 and then I want a fight out in Saudi and to become well known out there.

“It’s probably the best time to be involved in boxing. Especially with the money in it, the promoters working together, the platform, it’s all at its peak.”