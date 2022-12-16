Harlequins postpone ‘Big Game’ at Twickenham due to rail strikes

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harlequins have postponed their annual ‘Big Game’ at Twickenham until next year because of the impact of rail strikes.

Quins will now play their Gallagher Premiership match against Bristol on 27 December at their home ground Twickenham Stoop.

The 14th instalment of their yearly fixture at the 82,000-seater home of English rugby will take place on 4 March against Exeter.

Harlequins state that, although December 27 has not been designated for industrial action, mainline services into Twickenham station will not operate at all on the event day.

Severe restrictions across the train and underground network feeding the local area are also expected.

“Ultimately, we must put the safety of our supporters and those working at the event first,” Harlequins chief executive Laurie Dalrymple said.

“It is clear that, without the functioning rail network, we cannot safely deliver a large-scale event at Twickenham.”