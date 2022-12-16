Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harlequins postpone ‘Big Game’ at Twickenham due to rail strikes

The 14th instalment of their yearly fixture will now take place on 4 March against Exeter

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 16 December 2022 10:54
Comments
Harlequins’ annual ‘Big Game’ at Twickenham will now take place in March (Ben Whitley/PA)
Harlequins’ annual ‘Big Game’ at Twickenham will now take place in March (Ben Whitley/PA)
(PA Wire)

Harlequins have postponed their annual ‘Big Game’ at Twickenham until next year because of the impact of rail strikes.

Quins will now play their Gallagher Premiership match against Bristol on 27 December at their home ground Twickenham Stoop.

The 14th instalment of their yearly fixture at the 82,000-seater home of English rugby will take place on 4 March against Exeter.

Harlequins state that, although December 27 has not been designated for industrial action, mainline services into Twickenham station will not operate at all on the event day.

Severe restrictions across the train and underground network feeding the local area are also expected.

Recommended

“Ultimately, we must put the safety of our supporters and those working at the event first,” Harlequins chief executive Laurie Dalrymple said.

“It is clear that, without the functioning rail network, we cannot safely deliver a large-scale event at Twickenham.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in