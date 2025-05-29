Recap of the fights at Terri Harper’s Doncaster homecoming

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Terri Harper defended her WBO lightweight title on Friday, defeating Natalie Zimmermann at the Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster.

Five other fights made the undercard with Maxi Hughes vs Archie sharp as chief support - here is everything that happened at Harper’s homecoming defence in Doncaster.

Terri Harper vs Natalie Zimmermann

The WBO champion had a routine night at the Keepmoat Stadium against the undefeated German Zimmermann.

Harper, 16-2-2 (6), went straight to work, breaching the defences of Zimmermann, 13-1 (3), at will with right hands and hooks.

The quality gap was evident from the start and Harper stunned the challenger in the second round with a right, but she did not rush her work, maintaining her distance and boxed intelligently before hurting Zimmermann again in the fifth round.

The Doncaster fighter dominated until the final bell, which Zimmermann did well to hear, even after a clash of heads left her with a bad cut in the final round.

All three judges scored the fight 99-91 in favour of Harper.

Maxi Hughes vs Archie Sharp

Hughes, 29-7-2 (6), continued his comeback, beating Sharp, 25-2 (9), and claiming the WBC silver lightweight title.

It was a plodding affair, which saw Hughes try to push the pace and Sharp content to move around the ring and hope to catch the Yorkshireman coming forward.

Although there was not much to score, Hughes had the better of the first half of the fight, given his opponent’s negativity and lack of activity.

The highlight of the fight came in the seventh round when Hughes landed a left hand that rocked Sharp who retreated to survive the round.

Sharp’s best moment came at the end of the eighth round, letting his hands fly for the first time, but quickly returned to dancing around the ring, seemingly letting the fight slip away from him.

All three judges gave Hughes the decision. The scorecards were 115-113, 116-112 and 120-108.

James Flint vs Haithem Laamouz

James Flint, 15-3-2 (3), overcame an early injury to defeat Haithem Laamouz and become the IBO super lightweight continental champion.

The Doncaster native was using his jab and hand speed effectively in the opening stanzas of the fight, before he seemed to tell his corner he had an issue with his shoulder and could not throw his right hand.

Laamouz saw this an opportunity to up the pace against his injured opponent, but Flint adapted well, staying behind his jab and doubling up his lead hand work to compensate for his lack of right hands.

Flint weathered the storm from the Maltese man, taking a unanimous decision win with scorecards of 98-93, 98-92, and 96-94.

Taz Nadeem vs Bahadur Karami

Undefeated super middleweight Nadeem, 6-0 (3), beat Karami, 3-40-4 (1), over six rounds.

Nadeem landed excellent body work to his Iranian opponent and outworked the advancing Karami despite tiring towards the end of the fight.

He won 60-55 on the referee’s scorecard.

Reece Mould vs Lewis Sylvester

Lewis Sylvester, 16-1 (4) won the IBO Continental lightweight title by beating Reece Mould by split decision over ten rounds.

The fight ebbed and flowed, with both fighters having periods of supremacy. Mould had most of his success in the first three rounds, getting close to Sylvester and landing a right hand that cut his opponent.

But Sylvester’s footwork and counter shots were too slick for Mould who slowed as the fight progressed, unable to deal with the angle changes of the Doncaster man.

The judges scored the fight 97-93, 94-96, and 96-94 for Slyvester.

Edward Hardy vs Darwing Martinez

In the first fight of the DAZN broadcast, featherweight Ed Hardy, 4-0 (2), outpointed Darwing Martinez.

Hardy was in control of the fight from start to finish, picking smart shots and putting together accurate combinations that Martinez could not respond to in a meaningful way.

The home fighter scored a knockdown in the fourth round on his way to a shutout victory – 60-52 on the referee’s scorecard.