Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jofra Archer returns, Harrison Reed celebrates – Friday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from January 27.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 27 January 2023 18:07
Jofra Archer made his England cricket return (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Jofra Archer made his England cricket return (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 27.

Football

Tranmere unveiled a new striker.

Recommended

Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed was celebrating his 28th birthday.

Cricket

It had been a while for Jofra Archer.

Tennis

Genie Bouchard shared her hardware struggles.

More success for Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett.

Formula One

McLaren and Emerson Fittipaldi turned the clock back.

Recommended

Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel were ready for the Race of Champions.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in