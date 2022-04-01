Fernandes signs new deal and no April fooling AJ – Friday’s sporting social

Harry Kane also celebrated winning another award.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 01 April 2022 18:06
Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Joshua (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 1.

Football

Bruno Fernandes signed a new deal at Manchester United.

Another award for Harry Kane.

Jose hailed his Roma squad.

[xdelx]

Christian Benteke took a trip down memory lane.

Yaya Toure had a new role.

Cricket

The Great British weather.

[xdelx]

Jofra Archer turned 27.

[xdelx]

Danni Wyatt relived England’s World Cup semi-final win.

KP got fooled.

[xdelx]

Tennis

Naomi Osaka felt grateful.

Darts

Uncanny…

Boxing

AJ was not going to get caught out!

Golf

Sergio Garcia was looking forward to the Masters.

