Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 20.

Football

More milestones for Harry Kane.

William Saliba had a new song.

Becks was buzzing.

Cricket

KP in the wild.

Piers Morgan backed England, despite missing his trip to Lord’s.

Tennis

Petra Kvitova marched on in Cincinatti.

Genie Bouchard is on the comeback trail.

Boxing

KSI was up for the fighting.

NFL

A special moment for Mack Wilson senior and junior.