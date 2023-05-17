Jump to content

McGregor’s documentary and Coric’s ice cream love – Wednesday’s sporting social

Harry Kane marked mental health awareness week.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 17 May 2023 17:56
Conor McGregor had a new documentary out (Brian Lawless/PA)
Conor McGregor had a new documentary out (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 17.

Football

Harry Kane marked mental health awareness week.

Tennis

Ice cream fuelled Borna Coric’s Italian Open progress.

Elise Mertens was seeing the sights in Rome.

Formula One

Drivers’ thoughts were with the people of Emilia Romagna.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen attempted to promote the IPL.

Rugby League

Rob Burrow was feeling grateful.

Rowing

Helen Glover geared up for the European Championships.

MMA

Conor McGregor’s new documentary was out.

