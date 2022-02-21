The sporting weekend in pictures

The best images from the weekend include Olympic gold for Team GB and a Harry Kane-led Tottenham victory over Manchester City.

Phil Casey
Monday 21 February 2022 05:00
Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead with her gold medal after victory in the women’s curling in the Beijing Winter Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead with her gold medal after victory in the women’s curling in the Beijing Winter Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Great Britain ended the Beijing Winter Olympics with two medals after Eve Muirhead’s women’s curling team took gold on the final day of competition, with Bruce Mouat’s men having claimed silver the previous day.

Muirhead and her team-mates Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith swept to an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan.

In the Premier League, Harry Kane inspired Tottenham to a 3-2 win at Manchester City to breathe new life into the title race with Liverpool now just six points behind the champions with a game in hand, while Manchester United won 4-2 against Leeds at a rain-soaked Elland Road.

Elsewhere, Kell Brook stopped Amir Khan in the sixth round to win their long-awaited fight at Manchester Arena.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Recommended

Great Britain’s Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate after winning gold in the women’s curling in the Winter Olympics in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)
Great Britain men’s curling silver medalist Bruce Mouat in the stands watching the women’s gold medal match in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)
Performers participate during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics (Brynn Anderson/AP)
(AP)
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes scores his side’s second goal in their 4-2 win over Leeds at Elland Road (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (second right) scores the winner in his side’s 3-2 win at Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during the Premier League match against Norwich at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)
Kell Brook (left) in action against Amir Khan at the AO Arena, Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson celebrates winning the women’s 800m final during the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)
Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, does a somersault to celebrate scoring the opening goal against Valencia (Alberto Saiz/AP)
(AP)

Recommended

Britain’s Cameron Norrie reacts after defeating Reilly Opelka in the final of the Delray Beach Open (Lynne Sladky/AP)
(AP)
Chile’s Joaquin Niemann shows his joy after surviving an early stumble and late scare to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the Genesis Invitational in California (Ryan Kang/AP)
(AP)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in