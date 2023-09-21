Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harry Kane happy with Bayern Munich start in Europe – Thursday’s sporting social

Arsenal had a big win over PSV.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 21 September 2023 19:13
Harry Kane was delighted with Bayern Munich’s start in the Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane was delighted with Bayern Munich’s start in the Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 21.

Football

Harry Kane was happy with Bayern’s start to their Champions League campaign.

Recommended

Arsenal had a big win over PSV.

King Charles x PSG

Neil Warnock said goodbye.

Thomas Muller celebrated a milestone.

Cricket

Chris Gayle celebrated his birthday.

Golf

Justin Rose was looking forward to the Ryder Cup.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed some down time.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in