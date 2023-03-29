Harry Kane’s family expecting a new arrival – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 29.

Football

Harry Kane shared some big news.

Peter Crouch addressed the ‘virgin’ quote.

James Maddison beat Eric Dier at Countdown.

Marcus Rashford was hard at work.

Scotland enjoyed their victory over Spain.

The celebrations also continued for Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Son Heung-min was as proud as ever to represent South Korea.

A new addition for Nottingham Forest’s Renan Lodi.

Kai Havertz brought a passion to life.

Harry Redknapp visited friends in Loch Lomond.

Happy birthday, Leah Williamson.

Ian Wright enjoyed an Arsenal reunion.

Swimming

Adam Peaty was striving for the right work-life balance.

Motor racing

Lando Norris arrived Down Under.

Rugby union

George North was glad to be back with Ospreys.

Rowing

Hump day on a big week for Helen Glover.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen marked the halfway point of the 2023 Premier League.