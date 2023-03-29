Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harry Kane’s family expecting a new arrival – Wednesday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 29 March 2023 18:08
Harry Kane’s family is set to get bigger (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Harry Kane’s family is set to get bigger (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 29.

Football

Harry Kane shared some big news.

Recommended

Peter Crouch addressed the ‘virgin’ quote.

James Maddison beat Eric Dier at Countdown.

Marcus Rashford was hard at work.

Scotland enjoyed their victory over Spain.

The celebrations also continued for Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Son Heung-min was as proud as ever to represent South Korea.

A new addition for Nottingham Forest’s Renan Lodi.

Kai Havertz brought a passion to life.

Harry Redknapp visited friends in Loch Lomond.

Happy birthday, Leah Williamson.

Ian Wright enjoyed an Arsenal reunion.

Swimming

Adam Peaty was striving for the right work-life balance.

Motor racing

Lando Norris arrived Down Under.

Rugby union

George North was glad to be back with Ospreys.

Rowing

Hump day on a big week for Helen Glover.

Darts

Recommended

Michael van Gerwen marked the halfway point of the 2023 Premier League.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in