KP makes birthday wish and Raducanu wins at Wimbledon – Monday’s sporting social
Harry Kane continued his shirt sponsorship of Leyton Orient.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 27.
Football
Jamie Carragher enjoyed Glastonbury.
Jamie Vardy was working hard.
Tennis
Emma Raducanu tasted victory on her Centre Court debut at Wimbledon.
While Novak Djokovic also won at SW19 on Monday.
Cricket
Jonny Bairstow was in sizzling form again.
What a series for Daryl Mitchell.
KP moved on to 42 not out and had just one wish.
A big day for England in Taunton.
And a proud day for four new caps.
Golf
Senior glory for Padraig Harrington.
Formula One
British Grand Prix race week.
Cycling
Mark Cavendish had reason to celebrate.
