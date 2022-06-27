KP makes birthday wish and Raducanu wins at Wimbledon – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 27.

Football

Harry Kane continued his shirt sponsorship of Leyton Orient.

Jamie Carragher enjoyed Glastonbury.

Jamie Vardy was working hard.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu tasted victory on her Centre Court debut at Wimbledon.

While Novak Djokovic also won at SW19 on Monday.

Cricket

Jonny Bairstow was in sizzling form again.

What a series for Daryl Mitchell.

KP moved on to 42 not out and had just one wish.

A big day for England in Taunton.

And a proud day for four new caps.

Golf

Senior glory for Padraig Harrington.

Formula One

British Grand Prix race week.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish had reason to celebrate.