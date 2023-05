Tributes paid to the King as Kane climbs charts – Saturday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 6.

King’s coronation

Sport paid tribute to the King as he was coronated in London on Saturday.

Soccer

Goalscorers doing goalscorer things.

Manchester City were celebrating victory.

As were Chelsea at long lost.

Rugby League

Sam Tomkins loved the Catalans’ raging bull!