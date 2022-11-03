Jump to content

Kane given freedom of London and Pique calls time – Thursday’s sporting social

Pique says he will play his final match for Barcelona this weekend.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 03 November 2022 19:06
Tottenham captain Harry Kane was given the freedom of London (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 3.

Football

Harry Kane reacted to getting the freedom of London.

A former England international was on the mind of several clubs on what would have been a milestone day for him.

Gerard Pique calls time on Barcelona career.

A message from Zlatan.

World Cup blow for Timo Werner.

Bruno Guimaraes didn’t want any votes.

Meanwhile, Villa were not going to let a big day for their new manager pass unnoticed.

And on the subject of birthdays, Arsenal were full of love for a former player who made a big impact.

Chelsea’s goalscorer reflected on a big night.

Cricket

Babar Azam threw his support behind Imran Khan.

Golf

Rory McIlroy was left wanting more.

Boxing

From the palace to the gym.

Gymnastics

Joe Fraser helped Team GB secure world silver and a place at Paris 2024.

Curling

Hailey Duff enjoyed her visit to Buckingham Palace.

