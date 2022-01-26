Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social
Stars from all sports took to the golf course in Dubai.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.
Football
Harry Maguire hit the course in Dubai
As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.
Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo
James Maddison enjoyed a magic day out.
Chelsea celebrated the one-year anniversary of Thomas Tuchel’s arrival.
Tottenham marked 103 years since Bill Nicholson was born.
Roy Hodgson got down to business.
Tennis
Ash Barty showed off her cricket skills.
Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk chilled.
Tyson Fury was fed up.
Formula One
Lando Norris was back on the golf course.
Getting tips from Ian Poulter.
Happy birthday Sergio Perez.
Nikita Mazepin and Ronaldo worked out.
Golf
Aim for that skyscraper just off the left, Sergio.
Cricket
Jonny Bairstow hailed Mark Wood.
Heather Knight was ready for the Ashes Test.
Darts
Peter Wright showed off his trophy.
Practice made perfect for Michael Van Gerwen.
MMA
Conor McGregor showed some love.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.