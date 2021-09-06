The sporting weekend in pictures

England’s footballers cruised past Andorra at Wembley while the cricket team were locked in a tense Test match with India across London at the Oval.

Here, the PA news agency charts the weekend’s top action in pictures.

Bukayo Saka, right, nets England’s fourth goal against Andorra at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Ollie Robinson celebrates taking a wicket against India at the Oval on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger during the Women’s Super League match against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Haseeb Hameed helped England make a strong start to the final innings of the Oval Test match against India (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Jesse Lingard, left, celebrates with Saka, right, after scoring one of his two goals against Andorra (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Shane Duffy applauds Republic of Ireland fans after his goal rescued a 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Lyndon Dykes toasts his goal in Scotland’s 1-0 win over Moldova (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Moeen Ali celebrates the prize scalp wicket of India captain Virat Kohli (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Gareth Bale’s hat-trick inspired Wales to victory over Belarus (Alexey Nasyrov/AP) (AP)

Britain’s David Weir finished fifth in the men’s T54 Marathon at the Paralympics in Japan (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Brazil and Argentina players talk after their World Cup qualifying match in Sao Paulo was suspended due to alleged coronavirus breaches (Andre Penner/AP) (AP)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates his victory at the Dutch Grand Prix (Francisco Seco/AP) (AP)

Botic Van De Zandschulp reacts after defeating Diego Schwartzman to reach the US Open quarter-finals (John Minchillo/AP) (AP)