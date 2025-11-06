Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Harry Newman and Joe Burgess included in England squad for final Ashes Test

Newman’s inclusion means three Leeds players have the chance to represent their country at Headingley, while Burgess replaces the injured Dom Young.

Mark Staniforth
Thursday 06 November 2025 13:17 GMT
Harry Newman has been included into England’s 19-man squad for the final Ashes Test (Martin Rickett/PA)
Harry Newman has been included into England’s 19-man squad for the final Ashes Test (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Harry Newman and Joe Burgess have been added to Shaun Wane’s 19-man squad for Saturday’s third and final rugby league Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley.

The inclusion of Newman means three Leeds players have the chance to represent their country at their home ground, with Kallum Watkins and Mikolaj Oledzki keeping their places from last week’s loss at Everton.

Newman replaces Wigan centre Wardle, while Hull KR winger Joe Burgess comes in for Dom Young, who sustained a broken foot in the defeat at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Despite the Headingley clash having effectively been rendered a dead rubber, England head coach Shaun Wane is determined to avoid a repeat of 3-0 whitewash suffered by England – then Great Britain – in the previous Test series in 2003.

Wane said: “Of course we are disappointed not to be going into this final game with the opportunity to win the Ashes, but the goal now is to come away from the series with a victory.

“We did a lot of good things last week but ultimately, we need to be even better if we want to get a win this weekend.

“It will be great to see Joe Burgess and Harry Newman in action this weekend. Joe has had a great season with Hull KR and Harry has been a consistent performer for me in an England jersey.

“I’ve no doubt the England supporters will get behind us once more as they have in previous seasons at Headingley – and hopefully we can give them something to celebrate come Saturday evening.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in