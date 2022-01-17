The sporting weekend in pictures
The one-sided Ashes series ended in a Hobart hammering for the tourists.
England’s Ashes embarrassment was completed as Australia sealed a 4-0 series victory with a Hobart hammering.
Australia won by 146 runs as England were bowled out for 124 in the space of 22.4 overs on day three of the fifth Test.
It was also a miserable weekend for Rafael Benitez as his brief Everton reign ended and Novak Djokovic the number one men’s tennis player, who was deported from Australia after failing to overturn the decision to cancel his visa.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.
Rafael Benitez gives instructions in his final game as Everton manager during the Toffees’ 2-1 defeat at Norwich on Saturday (Joe Giddens/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne (centre) celebrates with Manchester City team-mates after scoring the winner in the Premier League top-of-the-table encounter against Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)
