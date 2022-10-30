Houston Astros ride strong start to even World Series with Philadelphia Phillies

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An explosive first innings stand propelled the Houston Astros past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 to level the World Series at one win each.

Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler was rocked early, giving up two runs in four pitches before an error from shortstop Edmundo Sosa allowed the Astros to open up a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Houston pitcher Framber Valdez did well to maintain the Astros’ advantage – pitching a shutout through six innings – while Alex Bregman extended the lead to five with a two-run homer in the fifth.

A sacrifice fly from Jean Segura allowed Nick Castellanos to reach home and finally get the Phillies on the board in the seventh.

Despite picking up another run in the final inning, Philadelphia ultimately fell short as Valdez finished with nine strikeouts and gave up just one earned run.

Game three will be held in Philadelphia on Monday night, with Citizens Bank Park hosting its first World Series since 2009.