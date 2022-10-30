Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Houston Astros ride strong start to even World Series with Philadelphia Phillies

Houston pitcher Framber Valdez finished with nine strikeouts and gave up just one earned run.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 30 October 2022 05:33
An explosive first innings stand propelled the Houston Astros past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 to level the World Series at one win each (David J Phillip/AP)
An explosive first innings stand propelled the Houston Astros past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 to level the World Series at one win each (David J Phillip/AP)
(AP)

An explosive first innings stand propelled the Houston Astros past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 to level the World Series at one win each.

Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler was rocked early, giving up two runs in four pitches before an error from shortstop Edmundo Sosa allowed the Astros to open up a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Houston pitcher Framber Valdez did well to maintain the Astros’ advantage – pitching a shutout through six innings – while Alex Bregman extended the lead to five with a two-run homer in the fifth.

A sacrifice fly from Jean Segura allowed Nick Castellanos to reach home and finally get the Phillies on the board in the seventh.

Recommended

Despite picking up another run in the final inning, Philadelphia ultimately fell short as Valdez finished with nine strikeouts and gave up just one earned run.

Game three will be held in Philadelphia on Monday night, with Citizens Bank Park hosting its first World Series since 2009.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in