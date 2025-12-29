Charlie Manby’s dream World Championship debut continues as he beats Ricky Evans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlie Manby’s dream World Championship debut continued as he beat an out-of-sorts Ricky Evans 4-2 at Alexandra Palace to seal his place in the last 16.

Huddersfield bricklayer Manby, 20, is guaranteed a £60,000 pay cheque after overcoming his early struggles on the doubles against Evans and now faces European champion Gian van Veen for a place in the quarter-finals.

It was an even contest until Manby levelled the match at 2-2, with Evans suffering a dramatic loss of form.

Manby, who landed just four of his first 30 double attempts, said: “It was frustrating. I should have taken the first set, simple as that.

“I missed doubles, but at first to four there is a lot of time, so I think I recovered well and got my confidence back.”

Van Veen eased into the last 16 with a 4-1 win against Latvia’s Madars Razma on Sunday and Manby added: “I like Gian, I like the way he plays, quick and young player.

“He’s doing well but so am I. I’m just waiting for my A-game to come. I’ll be here all the time if my A-game comes.”

World number 40 Kevin Doets produced an upset as he beat 15th seed Nathan Aspinall 4-3 in a thriller to set up a last-16 tie against 2024 world champion Luke Humphries.

Dutchman Doets hit back from behind three times in a see-saw battle before racing to victory in the deciding set and making it six straight wins against Aspinall.

After being pegged back at 2-2, Aspinall produced a 170-finish to snatch the fifth set only to see Doets hit a 164-checkout to level it back up at 3-3 and maintain his heavy scoring to win the decider 3-0.

Justin Hood eased through to the fourth round on his tournament debut by beating Ryan Meikle 4-1, despite not hitting the same heights as in his previous match.

Hood, who averaged 103 when knocking fifth seed Danny Noppert out in round two, opened up a 3-0 lead before Meikle responded with 146 and 147-finishes to take the fourth set.

A last-16 tie against Josh Rock or Callan Rydz awaits Hood, who averaged 94.68 compared to Meikle’s 95.40 and landed just 13 of his 40 attempts at doubles.