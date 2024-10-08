Mikey Lewis named Super League Man of Steel

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis has been crowned the Betfred Super League’s 2024 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

Lewis received the award at a ceremony in Leeds on Tuesday night, becoming the first Rovers player to win it since Australian loose forward Gavin Miller in 1986.

The 23-year-old Lewis was the outstanding component of his side’s surge to their first Grand Final, which they will contest against Wigan at Old Trafford on Saturday.

He scored 19 tries, placing him third in the standings at the end of the regular season, in addition to kicking 70 goals for a total of 216 points.

Lewis beat Warrington full-back Matt Dufty and Salford half-back Marc Sneyd, who were also short-listed for the award.

Lewis was hailed by Rovers captain Elliot Minchella, who firmly believes the best is yet to come from the club’s home-grown product.

Minchella said: “Mikey is a maverick and a game-changer and he is one of those players in our game who puts bums on seats.

“He has really matured over the last 12 months and he has grown into his role. He takes charge of the boys and his kicking game has been awesome.

“Mikey is on a journey and he can keep on improving. I don’t think he’s reached his potential yet and that’s exciting as well.”

There was more success for Rovers as head coach Willie Peters pipped Wigan counterpart Matt Peet to be crowned Super League Coach of the Year.

Wakefield duo Daryl Powell and Max Jowitt won the Championship Coach and Player of the Year respectively.

York’s Georgie Hetherington was crowned Woman of Steel, while Matty Smith of St Helens was voted Women’s Super League Coach of the Year. Leeds’ Joshua Butler won the Wheels of Steel award for the Wheelchair Super League.