Mikey Lewis: Hull KR ready to wrap up historic treble with Grand Final win

Mikey Lewis believes Hull KR are ready to seize the moment and wrap up an historic treble with victory over Wigan in Saturday’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Twelve months ago it was Bevan French who stole the show when he produced a moment of magic that made the difference in Wigan’s 9-2 win over Rovers in the season-ending showpiece.

But having since smashed a 40-year-old hoodoo by sealing both the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield so far this term, Robins star Lewis is convinced his side head back to Manchester far better equipped to seal a famous win.

“It feels a lot different this time,” said Lewis, who capped another stellar individual campaign by being named on the three-man shortlist for this season’s Man of Steel award.

“I feel like we’ve experienced big games now and we’ve got big-game players. We took our learnings from last year and after winning that first trophy at Wembley, we want to chase that feeling again.

“I feel like we’ve proven this year that we have full confidence in each other and the courage and belief to own those moments.

“Wigan are probably the best team in the competition at that at the moment, but hopefully come Saturday, we can own more big moments than them and lift that trophy.”

Lewis knows his side must learn how to shackle French, whose performances towards the tail-end of an injury-hit season made a huge difference to his side’s momentum, and arguably confirmed his status as Super League’s finest Australian import.

And the 24-year-old is unafraid to admit he has improved elements of his own game by watching his Wigan counterpart as Rovers seek that extra edge that could make all the difference in what is expected to be another tight Grand Final contest.

“You learn a lot from top players and Bevan is world class,” added Lewis. “You learn things from watching him on video, the things he does off the ball.

“I want to get that myself. It takes a lot of effort and hard work and I feel like I’m striving that way.”

While Lewis’s own season has perhaps not proved quite as stand-out as his breakthrough 2024, that is in part due to the continued emergence of the players around him, not least hooker Jez Litten and French full-back Arthur Mourgue.

And while the plaudits are set to continue next week when he is named in the England squad for the upcoming three-match Ashes series against Australia, Lewis is the first to admit he still has plenty to learn under the astute guidance of Rovers boss Willie Peters.

“I speak to Willie about a lot of things and if I need a reality check, he’s the first to tell me,” added Lewis.

“I enjoy it, it’s something I take ownership of to make sure I’m preparing and playing as well as I can.

“I feel like my mindset’s really good at the moment and has been for the last few months. I’ve just got to make sure I keep everything as normal as I can, preparation wise and play my own game like I have been doing all year.”