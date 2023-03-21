Wakefield’s pitch cleared for action ahead of Friday’s clash with Hull KR

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wakefield’s Betfred Super League clash with Hull KR will go ahead as scheduled on Friday night after passing a pitch inspection.

Continuing concerns over the hybrid playing surface at the Be Well Support Stadium prompted Sky Sports to announce last week that they had axed plans to show the game live.

An inspection carried out on Tuesday morning with representatives of both clubs present determined the game could take place.

The RFL said in a short statement that an independent consultant had confirmed the pitch had “improved significantly in the 17 days since the Huddersfield fixture on 3 March”.

Issues with the pitch, which was laid last year, arose after Wakefield’s first home game last month when Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara revealed several players were on antibiotics due to the nature of their injuries.

Their second match against Huddersfield earlier this month passed without a repeat of those incidents, although the pitch was believed to have been damaged in the course of Trinity’s 8-0 defeat.

Wakefield go into the game against Hull KR bottom of the Super League table and the only team yet to pick up a point from their first five matches.