Matt Parcell decides to stay at Hull KR

Matt Parcell has signed a new two-year deal with Hull KR which will keep him at the Super League club until the end of 2024.

The Queensland-born hooker, who joined Rovers in 2019, had been linked with a return to Australia but opted to stay after talks with the club’s new coach Willie Peters.

Parcell said: “The last couple of years have been quite tough with Covid and not seeing the family for a while.

“But after speaking to Willie (Peters) I was really excited by the chat and his vision for the team so that made my decision a lot easier.

“Since I’ve started at the club, it’s progressed a lot on and off the field. I think to continue to be part of that is brilliant.”

Peters was confirmed as the successor to the outgoing Tony Smith last week.

Parcell follows Kane Linnett and Elliot Minchella in committing his immediate future to the club.