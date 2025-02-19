Daryl Powell wants Wakefield to learn from Hull KR’s rise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daryl Powell believes his resurgent Wakefield side can learn from the way Hull KR have gatecrashed the game’s upper echelons as the two clubs prepare to face off in an intriguing Betfred Super League clash at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Thursday.

Newly-promoted Trinity will head into their top-flight homecoming on a high after kicking off their campaign with a 14-12 win over Leeds at Headingley on Saturday, while Rovers held their nerve to edge their opener against Castleford via golden point.

The similarities between Powell’s revitalised Wakefield, now under the ownership of local businessman Matt Ellis, and the journey Rovers have been on since they rebounded from their shock relegation to the Championship in 2016, are evident both on and off the field.

“Hull KR have done an awesome job getting themselves where they are,” said Powell. “They had to battle their way out of the second tier and ever since then it’s been a great evolution of the club to get them where they are now.

“Matt getting hold of this club has been an awesome thing to happen to Wakefield. We were humble in the Championship last year and that has given us a really solid foundation to go into this year and really challenge everyone and show no fear.”

The introduction of IMG’s new grading system in 2022 initially appeared designed to exclude clubs like Wakefield, whose quarter-century stay in the top flight came to an end the following year after 14 consecutive defeats from the start of the season.

Instead the timely intervention of Ellis sparked a revolution, resulting in them romping through their season in second tier while a new 2,600 East Stand sprung up in the background, and their instant return sees them harbour realistic hopes of emulating Rovers’ journey and pushing towards the play-off zone.

Critical to Trinity’s continued rise will be ex-Rovers forward Matty Storton, who left Craven Park for Belle Vue in the summer in what was a statement signing by Powell, and who will face his former club in the belief that his move can bring plenty of success.

Storton, an impact player in the Rovers squad who played in both the 2023 Challenge Cup final loss to Leigh and last year’s Grand Final defeat to Wigan, also acknowledged the comparisons with Rovers, whom he joined in 2021 and helped scrape a place in the play-offs for the first time in eight years.

“It is a similar feel but I think this team is a lot better than that time at KR,” said Storton. “We struggled at first but we built on that, and with an owner who’s putting a lot of money in, and great coaching staff and players, we can build here every year.

“I think things can happen at Wakefield. We’ve got a lot of young, hungry lads and old heads like Mike (McMeeken) and Tom Johnstone, and in the next couple of years hopefully we can achieve silverware. We’ve got a great environment to do that.”

Storton, who was one of the top performers in his side’s sterling win at Headingley, can prepare to play a much bigger part in his side’s fortunes this season, after opting to depart Rovers primarily to ensure a more regular starting berth.

“He was only getting short stints last year and we see him as a bit of a bigger figure than that for us,” added Powell, who must cope without injured duo Matty Russell and Liam Hood.

“He’s an awesome fella and the way he plays, he’s no-nonsense, flat-out for however long he’s on the field. He’s been a great signing for us and I’m looking forward to seeing him play just as much as he’s looking forward to playing on Thursday.”