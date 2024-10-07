Wigan and Hull KR set to play Grand Final in front of near sell-out crowd

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Wigan and Hull KR are set to summon the biggest Super League Grand Final attendance since 2017 when the pair clash in the season-ending showpiece at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Rugby League officials are optimistic that strong ticket sales mean the total crowd is set to exceed 65,000 for the first time since 72,827 saw Leeds beat Castleford in 2017.

The attendance will push the occasion close to a sell-out, with a 69,000 capacity set at the famous stadium due to some reconfiguration for coaching and broadcast reasons.

Rovers, who are preparing to feature in the Grand Final for the first time, sold out of their initial allocation of 10,000 tickets within 24 hours of their thrilling 10-8 win over Warrington at Craven Park on Friday night.

“For our club to sell 10,000 tickets in just a few hours after the semi-finals says so much about our fanbase and how excited they are to be a part of the Grand Final for the first time,” said Rovers head coach Willie Peters.

“You’ve got two clubs who have been consistent all year. Wigan speak for themselves in terms of their history and what they’re about, while we’re a club on the rise and aspiring to achieve what they have done.”

Wigan, who are looking to complete a calendar quadruple after also clinching the Challenge Cup, the League Leaders’ Shield and the World Club Challenge, booked their place in their second straight Grand Final with a 38-0 thrashing of neighbours Leigh.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet praised the arrival of Rovers on the big stage and said he expects their maiden appearance at Old Trafford to be the first of many.

“The news from Hull KR is credit to several years of hard work,” said Peet. “I’ve been asked about the fact a new team can win it but I think Hull KR are a club that’s been on the up for a while.

“Willie’s got them playing fantastically well and everything that is coming out of Hull KR at the moment is positive. They are a club that is here to compete for a long time and it has got the makings of a fantastic occasion on and off the field.”