Sadio Mane returns, Ian Wright still celebrating – Friday’s sporting social
A look at some of the best examples of social from February 11.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 11.
Football
Sadio Mane returned.
Daniel Sturridge was impressed with Liverpool’s Diogo Jota.
Ian Wright was still celebrating Arsenal’s latest win.
The Romford Pele meets the Gypsy King.
Happy 26th birthday to Lucas Torreira.
The Champions League focused on Rooney.
Chelsea looked back.
As did Tottenham.
And the Premier League.
The National Football Museum was sitting on the fence.
Boxing
Tyson Fury launched his new energy drink.
Cricket
Ben Stokes was ready to reveal all.
Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki was just chilling with her daughter Olivia
Rugby union
England turned the clock back.
Scotland were preparing for Saturday’s Six Nations clash.
Formula One
Sergio Perez was working on some strengthening exercises.
Mercedes celebrated the new Bahrain deal.
Nicholas Latifi was enjoying a snow day.
Winter Olympics
Future Olympians?
Shot of the day?
