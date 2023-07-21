Lee McGregor loses unbeaten record in punishing title contest

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lee McGregor suffered defeat in a punishing contest against Mexico’s Erik Robles for the vacant IBO super-bantamweight title in Edinburgh.

Robles claimed a unanimous points victory following a relentless performance in McGregor’s home city.

The previously unbeaten 26-year-old Scot never backed off during a fast start from the Mexican and looked to be gaining control in the middle rounds, but his opponent kept dipping into his resources of energy when he looked like he might struggle.

Robles was the busier fighter in the frantic opening rounds as the pair stood toe to toe at Meadowbank Sports Centre. The Mexican peppered the home fighter with a series of hooks as McGregor kept his hands up and launched occasional upper cuts in response.

Former British, Commonwealth and European champion McGregor took a smarter approach after the halfway stage and used his reach advantage to fight from longer range and work the body. But each time the Mexican looked like he was set to fade, he would find a flurry of punches.

Robles got back on top in the ninth round and the visitor piled on the pressure in the 10th as the pair again engaged in close combat. McGregor hurt his opponent with a body shot but could not follow up.

The Scot could not muster the energy to launch a final onslaught and Robles chased his opponent around the ring in the closing seconds before both boxers claimed victory.

It was no surprise the visitor was awarded victory though with British judge Terry O’Connor scoring the contest 116-113 and the other two judges both giving Robles the win by two rounds.