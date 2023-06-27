Jump to content

Jack Grealish waves Ilkay Gundogan off from Man City – Tuesday’s sporting social

The midfielder was making himself at home after leaving the Etihad.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 27 June 2023 21:46
File photo dated 03-06-2023 of Ilkay Gundogan (left) celebrating scoring the first goal in the FA Cup final with team-mate Jack Grealish. Haaland and Gundogan have hit 50 in all competitions, as can Jack Grealish if he plays in Saturday’s final. Issue date: Thursday June 8, 2023.
File photo dated 03-06-2023 of Ilkay Gundogan (left) celebrating scoring the first goal in the FA Cup final with team-mate Jack Grealish. Haaland and Gundogan have hit 50 in all competitions, as can Jack Grealish if he plays in Saturday's final. Issue date: Thursday June 8, 2023.
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 27.

Football

Jack Grealish bids farewell to Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan made himself at home in his new surroundings.

Burnley got a new football friend.

Manchester United released their new kit.

Wilfried Zaha bought a football club.

England Under-21s were preparing for Germany.

Cricket

England welcomed Josh Tongue ahead of the second Ashes Test.

Kate Cross reflected on the Women’s Ashes Test.

