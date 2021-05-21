Washington clinch play-off spot with dominant win over Indiana

The Washington Wizards cruised past the Indiana Pacers 142-115 to clinch the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference

After a lacklustre performance in their earlier play-in game against the Boston Celtics the Wizards made the most of their last chance at securing a play-off spot.

Following a tight first quarter, Russell Westbrook sparked a 16-0 Wizards run early in the second which the Pacers were never able to recover from.

Westbrook and Bradley Beal combined for 43 points, while Domantas Sabonis led the way for Indiana with 19.

The Wizards will now meet the No 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

The play-in tournament concludes on Saturday with the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Golden State Warriors for the eighth spot in the Western Conference.