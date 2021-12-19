Jonathan Taylor’s 67-yard touchdown ends New England Patriots fightback

Patriots had closed to within three points after starting the fourth quarter 20-0.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 19 December 2021 04:59
Jonathan Taylor completes his touchdown run (AJ Mast/AP)
Jonathan Taylor completes his touchdown run (AJ Mast/AP)
(AP)

Jonathan Taylor’s 67-yard touchdown run halted New England Patriots’ fourth-quarter comeback and earned the Indianapolis Colts an impressive 27-17 victory.

Indianapolis had dominated the Patriots and led 20-0 heading into the fourth quarter but rookie Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw two touchdowns to tight end Hunter Henry to make it a three-point game with just over two minutes left.

But star running back Taylor emphatically ended the contest and the Patriots’ seven-match winning streak with his 17th rushing touchdown of the season.

Victory strengthened the Colts’ grip on a wild card spot and closed to within one game of the Tennessee Titans at the top of the AFC South, while the Patriots could see their lead at the summit of the AFC East cut to one game on Sunday by the Buffalo Bills – their next opponents.

Recommended

The hosts surged into a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, with Nyheim Hines’ eight-yard touchdown run added to by EJ Speed’s special teams score following a blocked punt.

Michael Badgley’s field goal stretched the advantage to 17-0 and the Patriots ended the half without a point for the first time in 100 games after Jones was intercepted in the red zone by Darius Leonard.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard pushes away New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers after intercepting a pass (Aaron Doster/AP)
(AP)

Jones threw another pick early in the second to Bobby Okereke and the Colts extended their lead further through another Badgley field goal.

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger and Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman were both ejected following a scrap and the visitors headed into the final quarter still scoreless.

Recommended

That changed with the first play of the fourth period as Jones threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Henry, before Devin McCourty intercepted Wentz on the Colts’ next possession to seemingly change the momentum.

Nick Folk’s field goal and Henry’s second touchdown appeared to set up an exciting ending, but Taylor had the final say.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in