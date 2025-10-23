Olympic Committee recommends no sporting events in Indonesia after Israel ban
Indonesia is facing severe sporting sanctions after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced it would recommend against the nation hosting any international events. This decision follows Indonesia's move to bar Israeli athletes from the recent gymnastics world championships in Jakarta.
The governing body also confirmed it would cease all discussions with Indonesia regarding future Olympic Games. An Indonesian government official had earlier this month declared that Israeli competitors, including 2020 Olympic gold medallist Artem Dolgopyat, would be denied visas for the championships, which began on 19 October.
“These actions deprive athletes of their right to compete peacefully and prevent the Olympic movement from showing the power of sport,” the IOC executive board said in a statement.
Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation and has long been a staunch supporter of Palestinians. The scheduled participation of Israeli athletes had sparked intense opposition within the country.
The IOC executive board met remotely this week to discuss the situation in Indonesia and also the “recurrent global issue regarding athletes’ access to international competitions.”
The IOC said “all eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to take part in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination by the host country.” It added that the fundamental principles that govern the Olympic movement include “non-discrimination, autonomy and political neutrality.”
It said it was ceasing dialogue with Indonesia over hosting the Olympic Games, Youth Olympic Games, Olympic events and conferences until the government gave “adequate guarantees” that all participants would be granted access to the country regardless of nationality.
In addition, it said it would recommend international federations do not stage tournaments, events or meetings in Indonesia until those guarantees were given.
The Indonesian Olympic committee has been invited to IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland to discuss the issue.