Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ireland trio Jack Conan, Dan Sheehan and Dave Kilcoyne out of World Cup opener

Back-rower Conan was the only member of Andy Farrell’s 33-man squad to sit out training on Tuesday.

Ed Elliot
Tuesday 05 September 2023 16:20
Jack Conan (left), Dan Sheehan (centre) and Dave Kilcoyne are ruled out for Ireland (Mike Egerton/Donall Farmer/Niall Carson/PA)
Jack Conan (left), Dan Sheehan (centre) and Dave Kilcoyne are ruled out for Ireland (Mike Egerton/Donall Farmer/Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland trio Jack Conan, Dan Sheehan and Dave Kilcoyne have been ruled out of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup opener against Romania in Bordeaux.

Back-rower Conan, who suffered a foot problem against Italy a month ago, was the only member of Andy Farrell’s 33-man squad to sit out training on Tuesday morning.

Hooker Sheehan took part in the session at the team’s training base in Tours but will not be rushed back into action following the foot injury he sustained against England on August 19.

Prop Kilcoyne is returning to fitness following a hamstring issue.

Recommended

Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell said: “Everyone’s going well, there are a few guys still finishing their rehab and they won’t be involved at the weekend.

“But by and large we’re close to a full bill of health.

“Dan and Jack Conan (will not be involved). David Kilcoyne as well is struggling a little bit but should be OK next week.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in