Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jeremy Loughman to make Ireland Test debut as one of nine changes against Fiji

The Munster player featured against the Maori All Blacks in the summer

Ed Elliot
Thursday 10 November 2022 13:32
Comments
Munster’s Jeremy Loughman will make his Test debut for Ireland against Fiji (Niall Carson/PA)
Munster’s Jeremy Loughman will make his Test debut for Ireland against Fiji (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman will make his Test debut in Saturday’s Dublin clash with Fiji after being selected as part of nine personnel changes to Andy Farrell’s starting XV.

The Munster player, who featured against the Maori All Blacks in the summer, will join stand-in captain Tadhg Furlong and recalled hooker Rob Herring in the Irish front row.

Centre Robbie Henshaw has been restored after overcoming the hamstring issue which forced him to miss last weekend’s gripping 19-16 win over South Africa and will partner Stuart McCloskey, whose appearance in that game was cut short by an early arm injury.

Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien has been given the chance to shine at full-back following his impressive debut cameo deputising in midfield for McCloskey against the Springboks.

Half-back pair Jamison Gibson-Park and Joey Carbery have also been recalled, in addition to Jack Conan and Ulster duo Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney.

Recommended

Munster fly-half Jack Crowley and Connacht forward Cian Prendergast could make debuts from a bench which contains Test rookies Tom O’Toole, Max Deegan and Craig Casey.

Tighthead prop Furlong was on Wednesday confirmed as Ireland’s captain on the occasion of his 62nd cap, with regular skipper Johnny Sexton one of a number of regulars given the weekend off.

Ireland will go in search of an 11th successive win at the Aviva Stadium after stylishly downing the world champions, ahead of rounding off their autumn appointments against Australia on November 19.

With one eye on the Wallabies, vice-captain James Ryan, Ireland player of the year Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter and Hugo Keenan have also been afforded breaks.

In addition to McCloskey and Furlong, wings Robert Baloucoune and Mack Hansen, lock Tadhg Beirne and back-rower Caelan Doris have retained their starting roles.

Doris switches to blindside flanker to allow Leinster team-mate Conan to come in at number eight.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in