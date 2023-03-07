Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Johnny Sexton expected to return for Ireland’s clash against Scotland

Sexton has been included in a 37-man training squad for the penultimate round of the Six Nations.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 07 March 2023 13:55
Johnny Sexton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Johnny Sexton (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Johnny Sexton is among several big names expected to return for Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations title clash against Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Sexton has been included in a 37-man training squad for the penultimate round of the Championship as Andy Farrell’s men step up their push for the Grand Slam.

The 37-year-old fly-half is expected to come in for Ross Byrne, who started the 34-20 victory over Italy, after struggling with a groin injury.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, prop Tadhg Furlong and centre Robbie Henshaw are also present following spells in the treatment room.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in