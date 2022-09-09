Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run at the Curragh

The Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old was the only horse owned by the Queen entered to run this weekend

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 09 September 2022 11:15
The Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run on Sunday (Richard Sellers/PA)
The Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run on Sunday (Richard Sellers/PA)
(PA Wire)

King’s Lynn, the only horse owned by the Queen entered to run this weekend, has not been declared for the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

Winner of the Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock earlier in the season, the Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old has since finished down the field in both the King’s Stand and the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Trainer Andrew Balding (Alan Crowhurst/PA)
(PA Archive)

He had the option of bidding for Group One glory once more on day two of Irish Champions Weekend, but will not be making the trip across the Irish Sea.

On Thursday Improvise came close to carrying the Queen’s colours to success in the final race at Epsom, with Michael Bell’s filly beaten a short head by Mount Kosciuszko.

Recommended

The Queen’s most recent winner was Love Affairs, who impressed at Goodwood on Tuesday for trainer Clive Cox.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in