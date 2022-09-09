Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run at the Curragh
The Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old was the only horse owned by the Queen entered to run this weekend
King’s Lynn, the only horse owned by the Queen entered to run this weekend, has not been declared for the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.
Winner of the Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock earlier in the season, the Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old has since finished down the field in both the King’s Stand and the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.
He had the option of bidding for Group One glory once more on day two of Irish Champions Weekend, but will not be making the trip across the Irish Sea.
On Thursday Improvise came close to carrying the Queen’s colours to success in the final race at Epsom, with Michael Bell’s filly beaten a short head by Mount Kosciuszko.
The Queen’s most recent winner was Love Affairs, who impressed at Goodwood on Tuesday for trainer Clive Cox.
