How to watch Isle of Man TT and 2023 schedule
The Isle of Man TT 2023 takes palce from Monday 29 May-Saturday 10 June – here’s everything you need to know
The 102nd edition of the Isle of Man TT is underway – and is set to be the biggest event in the competition’s history with two races added to the ever-growing schedule.
Both the Superstock and Supertwins class now have two races, bringing the total number of races to 10.
Among other changes is the Senior TT slated in a day later, on Saturday 10 June, while 23-time winner John McGuiness, 51, is still in the field alongside legends such as Michael Dunlop (21 wins), Dave Molyneux (17 wins, sidecar) and Peter Hickman (9 wins).
There are also a few rules changes, the most significant being the use of slick tyres in all classes for the first time, with Superbikes only previously being able to use race slicks as opposed to cut slicks.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 Isle of Man TT:
How to watch Isle of Man TT?
Live coverage is available exclusively on the event’s own TT+ platform, after a successful launch last year.
Every session will be available via a live stream with the TT+ Live Pass, for a one-off £19.99 payment. Click HERE to sign-up.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will air nightly, from Friday 2 June, on ITV4 at 9pm.
MAVTV will broadcast the event in the United States.
What is the schedule?
QUALIFYING WEEK
Monday 29 May (free practice)
10:40 – Newcomers’ Speed Control Lap
10:55 – Supersport & Supertwin
11:35 – Superbike & Superstock
12:20 – Sidecars
Qualifying 1:
13:20 – Supersport & Supertwin
14:00 – Superbike & Superstock
14:45 – Sidecar
Tuesday 30 May (Qualifying 2)
18:30 – Superbike & Superstock
19:20 – Supersport & Supertwin
20:10 – Sidecar
Wednesday 31 May (Qualifying 3)
18:30 – Superbike, Superstock & Supersport
20:10 – Sidecar
Thursday 1 June (Qualifying 4)
18:30 – Superbike & Superstock
19:20 – Supersport & Supertwin
20:10 – Sidecar
Friday 2 June (Qualifying 5)
13:00 – Sidecars
13:45 – Supersport & Supertwin
14:45 – Superbike & Superstock
RACE WEEK
Saturday 3 June (Race Day 1)
10:30 – Solo Warm-Up (1 lap)
11:45 – Supersport TT Race 1 (4-laps)
14:15 – Sidecar TT Race 1 (3-laps)
Sunday 4 June (Race Day 2)
13:30 – Solo Warm-Up (1-lap)
14:40 – RST Superbike Race (6-laps)
Tuesday 6 June (Race Day 3)
10:30 – Solo Warm-Up (1-lap)
10:50 – Sidecar Shakedown (1-lap)
11:45 – Superstock TT Race 1 (3-laps)
14:00 – Supertwin TT Race 1 (3-laps)
Wednesday 7 June (Race Day 4)
10:30 – Solo Warm-Up (1-lap)
11:45 – Supersport TT Race 2 (4-laps)
14:15 – Sidecar TT Race 2 (3-laps)
Friday 9 June (Race Day 5)
10:30 – Solo Warm-Up (1-lap)
11:45 – Superstock TT Race 2 (3-laps)
14:00 – Supertwin TT Race 2 (3-laps)
Saturday 10 June (Race Day 6)
10:30 – Solo Warm-Up (1-lap)
11:20 – Celebrating 100 years of Sidecars at the TT
12:15 – Senior TT (6-laps)
What is the starting order for each class?
Superbike and Superstock
- 1 David Johnson - C&L Fairburn Properties by Jackson Racing, Honda
- 2 Dean Harrison - DAO Racing, Kawasaki
- 3 John McGuinness - Honda Racing UK, Honda
- 4 Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Steadplan, Honda
- 5 James Hillier - OMG Racing, Yamaha
- 6 Michael Dunlop - Hawk Racing, Honda
- 7 Josh Brookes - FHO Racing, BMW
- 8 Davey Todd - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda
- 9 Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, Honda*
- 10 Peter Hickman - FHO Racing, BMW
- 11 Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda
- 12 Michael Rutter - Bathams Racing, Honda
- 13 Dominic Herbertson - APERO,
- Philip Crowe - Nigel Appleyard / Agri Wash, BMW
- 15 Nathan Harrison - Honda Racing UK, Honda*
- 16 Mike Browne - Burrows Engineering / RK Racing, BMW
- 17 Gary Johnson - Smith’s Motors / JR Performance, Honda
- 18 Shaun Anderson - Team Classic Suzuki, Suzuki
- 19 Sam West - Street Diner Racing, BMW
- 20 Craig Neve - Bathams Racing, Honda
*Lee Johnston and Nathan Harrison will not take part in this year’s TT after sustaining injuries in crashes at the North West 200 earlier in May.
Supersport
- 1 David Johnson - C&L Fairburn Properties by Jackson Racing, Honda2 Dean Harrison - Boyce Precision Engineering/Russell Racing, Yamaha
- 3 Paul Jordan - PreZ Racing by Prosper2, Yamaha
- 4 Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stuart, Yamaha
- 5 James Hillier - Boyce Precision Engineering/Russell Racing, Yamaha
- 6 Michael Dunlop - MD Racing, Yamaha
- 7 Gary Johnson - JR Performance/Astro Van Suzuki, Suzuki
- 8 Davey Todd - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda
- 9 Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, Yamaha*
- 10 Peter Hickman - K2 Trooper Triumph by PHR, Triumph
- 11 Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda
- 12 John McGuinness - SMT Racing/Blue Earth Construction, Honda
- 13 Dominic Herbertson - F.W.Cowton, Kawaski
- 14 James Hind - Bass Tyre Services, Yamaha
- 15 Rob Hodson - SMT/VRS Recovery, Yamaha
- 16 Mike Browne - Burrows Engineering/RK Racing, Yamaha
- 17 Michael Sweeney - EM Building, Yamaha
- 18 Shaun Anderson - Team Kibosh, Honda
- 19 Michael Evans - AGR Motorsport, Honda
- 20 Craig Neve - Bathams Racing, Triumph
Supertwins
- 1 Dominic Herbertson - John M Paterson/CC Engineering, Kawasaki
- 2 Michael Rutter - Bathams Racing, Yamaha
- 3 Paul Jordan - PreZ Racing by Prosper2, Kawasaki
- 4 Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Steadplan, Kawasaki
- 5 Rob Hodson - SMT/KH Commercials, Kawasaki
- 6 Michael Dunlop - MD Racing, Paton
- 7 Gary Johnson - RC Express, Kawasaki
- 8 Pierre-Yves Bian - VAS Engine, Paton
- 9 Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, Aprilia*
- 10 Peter Hickman - PHR Performance, Yamaha
- 11 Stefano Bonetti - Team ILR/Frog Racing Developments, Paton
- 12 Francesco Curinga - Team ILR/Frog Racing Developments, Paton
- 13 Michal Dokoupil - Rocknet, Aprilia
- 14 Chris Moore - Silverstar Services/iHeat Racing, Kawasaki
- 15 James Chawke - Carl Roberts/Emmjess Racing, Kawasaki
- 16 Mike Browne - BE/RK Racing, Paton
- 17 Michael Sweeney - Team ILR/Frog Racing Developments, Paton
- 18 Xavier Denis - performanX Racing Team, Kawasaki
- 19 Michael Evans - Rea Racing Dyno Centre/M.E Racing, Aprilia
- 20 Craig Neve - Bathams Racing, Yamaha
Sidecar
- 1 Ben Birchall/Tom Birchall - Steadplan/Hager, LCR Honda
- 2 Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley - FHO Motorsport, LCR Honda
- 3 Ryan Crowe/Callum Crowe - Haven Homes, LCR Honda
- 4 Dave Molyneux/Dan Sayle - DMR, DMR KTM
- 5 Tim Reeves/Mark Wilkes - Bonovo Action/Carl Cox Motorsport, LCR Yamaha
- 6 John Holden/Maxime Vasseur - Barnes Racing & Carl Cox Motorsport, LCR Yamaha
- 7 Alan Founds/Jake Lowther - Spartan Automotive/Indelible Ink Tattoo, LCR Yamaha
- 8 Gary Bryan/Philip Hyde - SWC Groundworks/TTS Support, Baker Honda
- 9 Lee Crawford/TBC - Team ARC/Marin Motorsport, LCR Suzuki
- 10 Conrad Harrison/Andrew Winkle - Town Garage, Horsforth, Ireson Yamaha
