How to watch Isle of Man TT and 2023 schedule

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 102nd edition of the Isle of Man TT is underway – and is set to be the biggest event in the competition’s history with two races added to the ever-growing schedule.

Both the Superstock and Supertwins class now have two races, bringing the total number of races to 10.

Among other changes is the Senior TT slated in a day later, on Saturday 10 June, while 23-time winner John McGuiness, 51, is still in the field alongside legends such as Michael Dunlop (21 wins), Dave Molyneux (17 wins, sidecar) and Peter Hickman (9 wins).

There are also a few rules changes, the most significant being the use of slick tyres in all classes for the first time, with Superbikes only previously being able to use race slicks as opposed to cut slicks.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 Isle of Man TT:

How to watch Isle of Man TT?

Live coverage is available exclusively on the event’s own TT+ platform, after a successful launch last year.

Every session will be available via a live stream with the TT+ Live Pass, for a one-off £19.99 payment. Click HERE to sign-up.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will air nightly, from Friday 2 June, on ITV4 at 9pm.

MAVTV will broadcast the event in the United States.

The Isle of Man TT begins on Monday 29 May (Getty Images)

What is the schedule?

QUALIFYING WEEK

Monday 29 May (free practice)

10:40 – Newcomers’ Speed Control Lap

10:55 – Supersport & Supertwin

11:35 – Superbike & Superstock

12:20 – Sidecars

Qualifying 1:

13:20 – Supersport & Supertwin

14:00 – Superbike & Superstock

14:45 – Sidecar

Tuesday 30 May (Qualifying 2)

18:30 – Superbike & Superstock

19:20 – Supersport & Supertwin

20:10 – Sidecar

Wednesday 31 May (Qualifying 3)

18:30 – Superbike, Superstock & Supersport

20:10 – Sidecar

Thursday 1 June (Qualifying 4)

18:30 – Superbike & Superstock

19:20 – Supersport & Supertwin

20:10 – Sidecar

Friday 2 June (Qualifying 5)

13:00 – Sidecars

13:45 – Supersport & Supertwin

14:45 – Superbike & Superstock

RACE WEEK

Saturday 3 June (Race Day 1)

10:30 – Solo Warm-Up (1 lap)

11:45 – Supersport TT Race 1 (4-laps)

14:15 – Sidecar TT Race 1 (3-laps)

Sunday 4 June (Race Day 2)

13:30 – Solo Warm-Up (1-lap)

14:40 – RST Superbike Race (6-laps)

Tuesday 6 June (Race Day 3)

10:30 – Solo Warm-Up (1-lap)

10:50 – Sidecar Shakedown (1-lap)

11:45 – Superstock TT Race 1 (3-laps)

14:00 – Supertwin TT Race 1 (3-laps)

Wednesday 7 June (Race Day 4)

10:30 – Solo Warm-Up (1-lap)

11:45 – Supersport TT Race 2 (4-laps)

14:15 – Sidecar TT Race 2 (3-laps)

Friday 9 June (Race Day 5)

10:30 – Solo Warm-Up (1-lap)

11:45 – Superstock TT Race 2 (3-laps)

14:00 – Supertwin TT Race 2 (3-laps)

Saturday 10 June (Race Day 6)

10:30 – Solo Warm-Up (1-lap)

11:20 – Celebrating 100 years of Sidecars at the TT

12:15 – Senior TT (6-laps)

What is the starting order for each class?

Superbike and Superstock

1 David Johnson - C&L Fairburn Properties by Jackson Racing, Honda

2 Dean Harrison - DAO Racing, Kawasaki

3 John McGuinness - Honda Racing UK, Honda

4 Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Steadplan, Honda

5 James Hillier - OMG Racing, Yamaha

6 Michael Dunlop - Hawk Racing, Honda

7 Josh Brookes - FHO Racing, BMW

8 Davey Todd - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda

9 Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, Honda*

10 Peter Hickman - FHO Racing, BMW

11 Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda

12 Michael Rutter - Bathams Racing, Honda

13 Dominic Herbertson - APERO,

Philip Crowe - Nigel Appleyard / Agri Wash, BMW

15 Nathan Harrison - Honda Racing UK, Honda*

16 Mike Browne - Burrows Engineering / RK Racing, BMW

17 Gary Johnson - Smith’s Motors / JR Performance, Honda

18 Shaun Anderson - Team Classic Suzuki, Suzuki

19 Sam West - Street Diner Racing, BMW

20 Craig Neve - Bathams Racing, Honda

*Lee Johnston and Nathan Harrison will not take part in this year’s TT after sustaining injuries in crashes at the North West 200 earlier in May.

Supersport

1 David Johnson - C&L Fairburn Properties by Jackson Racing, Honda2 Dean Harrison - Boyce Precision Engineering/Russell Racing, Yamaha

3 Paul Jordan - PreZ Racing by Prosper2, Yamaha

4 Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stuart, Yamaha

5 James Hillier - Boyce Precision Engineering/Russell Racing, Yamaha

6 Michael Dunlop - MD Racing, Yamaha

7 Gary Johnson - JR Performance/Astro Van Suzuki, Suzuki

8 Davey Todd - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda

9 Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, Yamaha*

10 Peter Hickman - K2 Trooper Triumph by PHR, Triumph

11 Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda

12 John McGuinness - SMT Racing/Blue Earth Construction, Honda

13 Dominic Herbertson - F.W.Cowton, Kawaski

14 James Hind - Bass Tyre Services, Yamaha

15 Rob Hodson - SMT/VRS Recovery, Yamaha

16 Mike Browne - Burrows Engineering/RK Racing, Yamaha

17 Michael Sweeney - EM Building, Yamaha

18 Shaun Anderson - Team Kibosh, Honda

19 Michael Evans - AGR Motorsport, Honda

20 Craig Neve - Bathams Racing, Triumph

Supertwins

1 Dominic Herbertson - John M Paterson/CC Engineering, Kawasaki

2 Michael Rutter - Bathams Racing, Yamaha

3 Paul Jordan - PreZ Racing by Prosper2, Kawasaki

4 Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Steadplan, Kawasaki

5 Rob Hodson - SMT/KH Commercials, Kawasaki

6 Michael Dunlop - MD Racing, Paton

7 Gary Johnson - RC Express, Kawasaki

8 Pierre-Yves Bian - VAS Engine, Paton

9 Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, Aprilia*

10 Peter Hickman - PHR Performance, Yamaha

11 Stefano Bonetti - Team ILR/Frog Racing Developments, Paton

12 Francesco Curinga - Team ILR/Frog Racing Developments, Paton

13 Michal Dokoupil - Rocknet, Aprilia

14 Chris Moore - Silverstar Services/iHeat Racing, Kawasaki

15 James Chawke - Carl Roberts/Emmjess Racing, Kawasaki

16 Mike Browne - BE/RK Racing, Paton

17 Michael Sweeney - Team ILR/Frog Racing Developments, Paton

18 Xavier Denis - performanX Racing Team, Kawasaki

19 Michael Evans - Rea Racing Dyno Centre/M.E Racing, Aprilia

20 Craig Neve - Bathams Racing, Yamaha

Sidecar