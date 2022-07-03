Israel Adesanya defends middleweight title with win over Jared Cannonier

Adesanya used his height and reach advantages in expert fashion against Jared Cannonier.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 03 July 2022 07:54
Israel Adesanya, centre, remains the UFC middleweight champion (John Locher/PA)
Israel Adesanya, centre, remains the UFC middleweight champion (John Locher/PA)
(AP)

Israel Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight title at UFC 276 while Alexander Volkanovski ended his featherweight rivalry against Max Holloway with a one-sided points win.

Adesanya used his height and reach advantages in expert fashion against Jared Cannonier, employing a ramrod jab and vicious leg kicks to control the distance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The New Zealander was handed a unanimous points win by scores 49-46, 49-46 and 50-45 as he retained his 185lb title for a fifth time before calling out Alex Pereira in the octagon afterwards.

Pereira knocked out Sean Strickland on the undercard and the Brazilian holds two kickboxing wins over Adesanya in 2016 and 2017.

Recommended

“We know who’s next,” Adesanya said in his post-fight interview. “Next time I put you on skates, you’re going to get frozen like Elsa.”

In the co-feature, Volkanovski outclassed Holloway in their trilogy fight to retain his featherweight crown. The Australian won a 50-45 shutout on all three cards for his third win over Holloway.

“I want to be in this octagon as much as possible. I want to be busy,” said Volkanovski, who suggested he plans to move up to lightweight to win a title in a second weight category.

“I don’t think this division itself can keep me busy. I want to move up, go for double champ and I’ll keep two divisions busy.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in